Judgment on Freesoul case next month

The Suva Magistrates court will deliver its judgment on the Freesoul Real Estate Development Limited next month.

Both the state and the defense filed their written submissions today.

Freesoul Real Estate Development is charged with two counts of undertaking unauthorized developments and one count of failure to comply with a prohibition notice.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s alleged the developer carried out work on the dry land at Wacia on Malolo Island without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report between 2017 and 2018.

The matter has been adjourned to the 12th of March.