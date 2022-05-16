Judgment on former SG’s case deferred

Sharvada Sharma. [File Photo]

The court’s ruling in the case against dismissed Solicitor-General Sharvada Sharma will be delivered next Monday.

The matter was supposed to be called before High Court Judge Justice Deepthi Amaratunga today.

Former Solicitor General Sharma had filed legal actions against the President, Judicial Services Commission and the Attorney-General after he was terminated in November last year.

During the hearing, the court was told that Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, had complained about Sharma’s performance in the Nikolau Nawaikula case.

Counsel for the defendants Devanesh Sharma had informed the Suva High Court, that the former Solicitor General was responsible for defending the Supervisor of Elections in a matter brought by MP Nawaikula.

Sharma’s counsel Jon Apted had submitted that they were challenging six decisions of the Judicial Services Commission.

Apted had submitted that the President does not have the power to make decisions without the matter first being investigated and referred to an independent tribunal.

He adds there are only two grounds for the dismissal of an S.G under the Constitution which states the S.G may be removed from office because of his inability to perform the functions of his office or for misbehaviour.

Justice Amaratunga is set to deliver his judgment on Sharma’s case on May 23rd.