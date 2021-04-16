Judgment deferred in former senior executive case

The judgment of the former senior executive of a publicly listed company has been deferred until later this month.

The accused who is facing charges for allegedly indecently assaulting a woman appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

The accused is charged with one count of indecent assault.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that he indecently assaulted a woman at an office in Suva in 2019.

The judgment will now be delivered on the 28th of April.