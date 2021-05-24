Judgment day for Isoof

Guilty or not guilty. This is expected to be decided today by the Lautoka High Court in relation to Mohammad Isoof who is alleged to have killed a family in Nadi two years ago.

It is alleged that in August 2019, Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The bodies of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife, Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged 11, and Samara, 8 were all found near a cliff.

Article continues after advertisement

The judgment is likely to be delivered in the next hour.

Also the ruling on the motion that was filed by the defence on Monday, will be given today.

The notice of motion seeks the trial Judge to recuse himself from the case, on the grounds of perception of bias, actual bias, and reasonable apprehension of bias.

The defence also stated they alternatively want the court to rule that there was a mistrial.