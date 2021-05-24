Judge to decide on review powers in Freesoul case

Suva High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar will make a decision in two weeks whether he has the powers to review the transfer of the Freesoul case from the Magistrates Court.

The matter was transferred to the High court last October for sentencing however, the defense had made an application for the High Court Judge to review the transfer.

Justice Goundar said he has to be satisfied whether he has the powers to review the order.

The State had made an application last year to transfer the matter to the High Court as the maximum fine for the offense is $750,000 and the State submitted that the quantum range for the fine that it seeks is from $450,001 to $750,000 given the level of harm caused by the unauthorized development.

Freesoul was convicted of carrying out unauthorized development on Malolo Island last year.

They had carried out work on the dry land at Wacia and Qelelawa on Malolo Island without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report in 2017.

While ruling on the transfer in October 2021, the Magistrate said the court doesn’t allow a case to be transferred after a trial however the Magistrate said the seriousness of the offense may require a higher penalty.

The defense was today ordered to file written submission and for the State to reply.

Meanwhile, the State and counsel for Freesoul Real Estate Development case are also objecting to an application for third-party intervention.

A Woody Jack and Ratu Jovesa who own a property on Malolo Island are seeking more than $1.2 million in compensation claiming the unauthorized development carried out by affected their access to the land.

The state lawyer today said there is no material evidence to substantiate the claims made by the third party.

The counsel for Freesoul also made similar objections and stated that there is no indication whether the third party is still a lessee of the land in Malolo Island.

The High Court Judge will make a decision on both matters on February 7th.