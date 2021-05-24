Judge requests for laptops to view CCTV footage

The Nausori Highlands murder trial of Mohammed Raheesh Isoof has been adjourned to Wednesday.

This as the court awaits laptops to better view CCTV footage.

State witness Deputy Director Organized Crime Aiyaz Ali today struggled to view footage which was being projected from a laptop.

The court stated the CCTV footage is crucial evidence and laptops will be provided to prosecutors, defence and the witness.

Ali testified that he was instructed to lead a team from Suva to investigate the crime scene.

He said during their search of the Nausori Highlands they discovered some items used in Hindu prayer rituals and DNA samples retrieved from these items allegedly matched with Isoof.

Ali says said they also made enquiries at the BSP Bank in Namaka to obtain the CCTV footage which he alleges shows the late Nirmal Kumar, talking on the phone while at the bank.

Call data records from Vodafone Fiji showed that Kumar made three calls to Isoof’s mobile phone.

Ali also testified that the other information they gathered was that Isoof, allegedly tried to buy Lannate (insecticide chemical) from Goundar’s Hardware in Legalega.

Police tried to obtain CCTV footage from the hardware store but it had been overwritten because of storage capacity.

Ali told court that the salesperson was able to recall that Isoof was allegedly looking for Lannate.

During investigations, police managed to obtain other CCTV footage as well and in one of them, the victim and accused person’s vehicles were seen leaving Legalega for the Nausori Highlands.

Video evidence from Neelfield and Qalibutu in Legalega were played in court today.

Ali claims that one of the vehicles seen in the security footage belonged to Kumar and the rental was driven by Isoof. Both vehicles were coming out of Legalega.

The witness said the video footage took his team a few days to analyze.

Earlier on the prosecutors had stated that they are relying on circumstantial evidence as there is no direct evidence that links Isoof to the murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019 Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

He is charged with 5 counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.