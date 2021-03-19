Joshua Rahman to testify in Court tomorrow

Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman is expected to take the stand tomorrow.

This as the prosecution has finished examining their witnesses in the multi-million dollar drug trial.

Two witnesses took the stand today and one of them is Detective Sergeant Damien Espinosa who is attached with the New Zealand Criminal investigation group.

Sergeant Espinosa was part of operation NOVA that was investigating a drug syndicate in 2018.

While giving evidence through Skype from Wellington in New Zealand, Sergeant Espinosa says a consignment of Methamphetamine from the United States arrived in New Zealand on December 9th, 2018.

He says they were not able to intercept and the consignment was successfully delivered to the intended address in New Zealand.

Upon further questioning, Sergeant Espinosa says during their investigation, they were able to retrieve CCTV footage from a hotel where Joshua Rahman’s father, Tallat Rahman allegedly met with a man by the name Timu.

The witness also says that following the meeting, Tallat Rahman was seen leaving the hotel with his son Joshua Rahman with a black bag supposedly containing cash from the sale of the drugs from the consignment.

The witness told the court that the bag was then handed to a man by the name of Hui Wang.

It was confirmed that both Timu and Wang pleaded guilty to the charge of selling drugs in New Zealand.

Following this meeting, two months later, Joshua Rahman was arrested in Fiji.

Sergeant Espinosa also says they were notified on February 19th, 2019 by the New Zealand Customs that they have intercepted another consignment of Methamphetamine.

The trial continues tomorrow.