Court

Isoof to know his fate on Wednesday

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 17, 2022 12:45 pm
Mohammad Isoof

Mohammad Isoof who is alleged to have murdered a family in Nadi two years ago will now know his fate this Wednesday.

This is after the closing submissions by the lawyers in the Nausori Highlands murder trial were delivered this morning in the Lautoka High Court.

A total of 55 witnesses were called by the state while the defence lawyer had two witnesses including the accused.

The Prosecution case is based entirely on circumstantial evidence.

It is alleged that in August 2019, Mohammad Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The bodies of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife, Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged 11, and Samara, 8 were all found near a cliff.

The New Zealand resident has been on remand for more than two years.

The judgment will be delivered at 1pm.

