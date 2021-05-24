Isoof to be sentenced today

Murderer Mohammed Isoof will today know how long he will be spending behind bars, for killing five members of a family in 2019.

Isoof was handed down a guilty judgment on Wednesday by the Lautoka High Court Judge.

He is guilty of five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

In August 2019, Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The prosecution was able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that it was a crime of murder by poison.

The punishment for murder is life imprisonment.

Isoof has been in remand for almost two years.