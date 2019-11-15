Isoof facing murder charge further remanded

Mohammed Raheesh Isoof facing murder charge has been further remanded by the Lautoka High Court.

It is alleged that Isoof murdered five people in the Nausori Highlands in August last year.

Isoof who is alleged to have murdered a Nadi family and dumped their bodies in the Nausori Highlands is charged with 5 counts of murder and 1 count of attempted murder.

It’s alleged that between 25th and 26th of August last year, Isoof murdered carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged, 11, and Samara, 8.

The case will be recalled on February 5th.