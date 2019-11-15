Investigators seek legal advice on ninth COVID-19 patient

Police are seeking legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions Office before charging a 54 year old of Soasoa, Labasa alleged to have breached self-quarantine orders.

FBC News understands the man was taken in by police for questioning yesterday for allegedly not following quarantine restrictions when he arrived into the country from India in late March.

In a statement this morning, Police stated the man has been charged with one count of failure to comply with orders and was to appear at the Labasa Magistrates Court.

However, FBC News was informed, the man would not be produced in court today as he has yet to be charged.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says investigators will be seeking further legal advice before the suspect is produced in Court.

The man remains in police custody.