Investigation commenced for potential murder case

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 15, 2020 3:25 pm
Three men who allegedly assaulted a Nausori bus driver resulting in his death will now be investigated for murder.

Mikaele Lawaniyale, Josateki Rokodakunivosa, and Isikeli Lagibalavu reappeared in the Suva High Court late this afternoon and had their previous charge dismissed.

They were initially charged with act with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The State had filed a nolle prosequi yesterday to allow a new investigation to commence for a potential charge of murder.

The bus driver who was allegedly assaulted passed away at the hospital last week.

The alleged incident occurred on the 3rd of October at the Nausori Bus stand.

The three were rearrested outside the Suva High court this afternoon

 

