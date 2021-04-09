Interviewing officer testifies in murder trial

An interviewing officer today testified that they were allegedly threatened by Congo national Kiala Henri Lusaka when he was in custody.

39-year-old Lusaka is charged with one count of murder for allegedly killing his Australian wife in 2019.

The alleged incident occurred on July 23rd, 2019, at their rented home in Service Street, Suva.

The first state witness interviewing officer, Sergeant Laisa Beci Yalimaiwai is currently giving evidence in the high court.

She testified that Lusaka cooperated with the police depending on the questions he was asked.

Lusaka’s interview was conducted in August.

Sergeant Yalimaiwai said that at one point Lusaka allegedly stood up, pointed at them and threatened to kill them.

She said she was frightened.

The trial continues.