Insanity defense for Congo national

The lawyer for alleged murderer Henri Lusaka is expected to run the trial on the defense of insanity when it begins in April.

The Congo national is charged with one count of murder for allegedly killing his 44-year-old wife Jennifer Anne Downes, an Australian national.

The alleged incident occurred on July 23rd, 2019, at their rented home in Service Street, Suva.

The matter was called for pretrial conference today.

The defense lawyer informed the court that she has received the PTC minutes and is yet to go through it.

She also said that she need to have more discussions on the insanity defense.

The matter will now be called on 12th April for a two weeks trial.