Infamous Vakarisi handed partial suspended sentence

Infamous Jone Vakarisi convicted of attacking police officers at Mead Road in Nabua two years ago has been sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.

However part of the sentence has been suspended by the Suva Magistrates court.

The 31-year-old has been convicted of one count of criminal intimidation and one count of going equipped for property offense.

The court heard that Vakarisi and others attacked three police constables and a special constable who were on patrol near the Mead Road Housing complex in Nabua, Suva in August, 2018

The officers saw the occupants in two vehicles acting in a suspicious manner and upon approaching the vehicle they saw the men were armed.

The suspects then sped from the scene and the officers chased them to Mead Road Housing where they blocked the police from both sides using their vehicles and then struck the police car with iron rods and stones while the officers were inside.

Vakarisi has spent one year nine months in remand and considering this the Magistrate sentenced him to 24 months imprisonment for each count however two months of his sentence has been suspended for three years.

Vakarisi is charged with criminal intimidation for another matter for which he was released on bail by the Magistrates court.