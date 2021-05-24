Court
Infamous offender to front court again
October 6, 2021 9:49 am
A renowned felon will again be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court later today for allegedly abducting a minor.[File Image]
A renowned felon will again be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court later today for allegedly abducting a minor.
It is alleged the man committed the offense on a victim below the age of 18 years.
Police confirm the man is charged with one count of abduction with the intent to have carnal knowledge.
Article continues after advertisement
We will have more on this soon.
Advertisement