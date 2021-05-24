I'm not a career criminal: Nawaikula

Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula informed the court that he was residing in Suva for a long period in 2019 because his employee left his law firm.

He said between August and October, he had to attend the court cases that were supposed to be handled by his employee.

Nawaikula adds he calculated that it is more reasonable and cost-effective to stay in Suva than travel back and forth from his village to cover cases.

Article continues after advertisement

The Social Democratic Liberal Party member says he is not a career criminal.

He further said he was entitled to the parliamentary allowances which he claimed, and that he had adhered to all due processes.

When questioned by the court on whether he was familiar with the parliamentary regulation that governs how the allowances are issued, Nawaikula said he was familiar with the Parliamentary Remunerations Act.

He adds that the then Secretary-General of Parliament never questioned or stopped his allowance at any point adding that because of this, he believe he had legally obtained the allowances.

Nawaikula is charged by FICAC for allegedly falsely stating his permanent residence was in Buca village in Vanua Levu.

He allegedly obtained more than $20,000 in parliamentary allowances between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial will resume this morning at the Suva High Court.