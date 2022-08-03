“I totally trusted Radrodro”: Former Parliament SG

Former Secretary-General to Parliament, Viniana Namosimalua (From left), SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro.

Former Secretary-General to Parliament, Viniana Namosimalua has told the court that she totally trusted SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro with the information submitted by her.

Namosimalua who was Secretary-General to Parliament from 2014 to 2021 took the witness stand this afternoon in the Anti-Corruption High Court.

Radrodro allegedly obtained a financial advantage in breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that Radrodro falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Namosimalua was questioned by the prosecution on the information given by Radrodro about her permanent residence in various forms for allowances.

Namosimalua confirmed based on the information given by Radrodro that From November 2018, her permanent residence was Tacirua East, Suva.

She also confirmed that she had received a letter from Radrodro in June 2019 indicating her intention to relocate to Namulomulo Village in Nabouwalu, Bua for her permanent residence.

Upon cross-examination by the prosecution, Namosimalua stated that MPs who lived 30 kilometres outside of Parliament are entitled to allowances.

Apart from finances, Namosimalua told the court that MPs are entitled to IT gadgets and WIFI.

Various forms were been presented in court for Radrodro’s claims to which Namosimalua confirmed approving.

She also confirmed there were no verifications carried out by her office staff as she trusted the information being given were accurate.

Upon further questioning by the Prosecution Namosimalua informed the court she became concerned when she received a Viber message from the Prime Minister who raised his concerns that MPs including Radrodro were not entitled to the beyond 30 kilometres allowance.

Namosimalua says she then sought legal advice from the Solicitor General’s Office who advised her that an MP would need to be physically residing at the permanent residence to be entitled to the allowances.

The Defence lawyer has requested to cross-examine Namosimalua tomorrow.