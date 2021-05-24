I did not murder the family: Isoof

Murder accused Mohammad Isoof has disputed that he was not with Nirmal Kumar’s family in Nausori Highlands at 10am on the 25th of August 2019.

The timings were brought up during the cross-examination of Isoof by the prosecutors in the 12th day of the murder trial in the Lautoka High Court.

Isoof told the court that he was with the family in Nausori Highlands at around 11am and not 10am as stated by the prosecutors.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the prosecution told the accused that according to two photographs of him at the crime scene which were brought up by their cyber witness, the time was at 10am.

Isoof said this was incorrect as the time was an hour behind.

He was then asked as to why he did not challenge their witness about the time to which Isoof said that if he knew he was allowed to speak up, he would have.

The judge then told Isoof that he had counsel that he could have communicated to, Isoof said that he did tell his lawyer the timings were wrong.

The prosecution brought up the evidence of Krisht Kupsamy, the boyfriend of the late Nileshni Kajal.

They told the accused that according to the last Viber message sent by Kajal to her boyfriend was that they had reached and the time was 10.19am.

The prosecution then put it to Isoof that he was at the crime scene with the family at 10am and not 11am to which he said it couldn’t be.

Isoof was asked whether he agreed the two photos of him at Nausori Highlands were at the crime scene.

He said no.

It was then put to him that he was present on the 25th of August 2019 where the family’s bodies were found to which he again responded no.

The accused also denied an audio recording that alleged he was talking to Usha Devi about witchcraft.

The prosecution told Isoof that his voice was analyzed and identified by his good friend in court when he had given evidence.

Isoof said that his friend lied and they should have tested his voice.

It was then put to the accused that he was with the family performing the ritual as heard in the audio recording.

The defence witness said no.

During questioning by the defence, Isoof spoke about the morning of 26th August 2019 when the bodies were found in Nausori Highlands.

He told the court that he didn’t know anything that happened in Nausori Highlands but only told Police that he had dropped the family.

Isoof said he didn’t want to say anything earlier as he was worried that people would speculate.

The witness was then asked whether he had murdered the family to which Isoof told the court that he did not murder them.

Isoof also got emotional as he said the family was just like his own.

The closing submissions will be heard next Friday.