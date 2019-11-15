Home

Husband charged for alleged cane knife attack on wife

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
May 21, 2020 6:33 am

A 45-year-old man alleged to have struck his wife and daughter with a cane knife in their home in Kuku has been charged.

The accused has been charged with two counts of Act with Intent to cause grievous harm and will be appearing at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.

Both victims remain admitted at the CWM Hospital.

