Husband charged for alleged cane knife attack on wife

A 45-year-old man alleged to have struck his wife and daughter with a cane knife in their home in Kuku has been charged.
The accused has been charged with two counts of Act with Intent to cause grievous harm and will be appearing at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.
Both victims remain admitted at the CWM Hospital.
