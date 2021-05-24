Hospital Executive to front court

A man believed to be a financial and hospital executive charged with indecently annoying a female is expected to front court this afternoon.
However, Police say that this will be determined once he is discharged from hospital.
The man was in police custody at the Criminal Investigation Department Head Quarters since Saturday, June 26th.
It is understood that the man was brought in from Nadi.
