Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No jab, no job says PM|Deaths continue to increase|COVID case numbers remain above 700|Daily COVID case numbers to increase further|Lockdown will not kill the virus: Bainimarama|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Those cheating the system to be prosecuted|Fines announced for individuals and businesses who don't adhere|PM rubbishes vaccine misinformation|More COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines arrive from Australia|Health Ministry occupies more facilities for isolation|Tanoa Skylodge now a quarantine facility|Navua businesses remain open despite challenges|Navua NGO reaches out to people in isolation|More Fijians need to be vaccinated|Southern Division tops arrests for not wearing mask|Vaccination drive-through’s to open until 5.30pm|Fiji hits another new high as three more die from COVID-19|Call 158 if you were at MPAISA Booth in Navua|Fijians concerned with movement to non containment areas|Around 205,000 Fijians receive cash assistance|Home-based screening and swabbing stopped|Unvaccinated Fijians continue to die from COVID-19|National seven-day average daily test positivity hits 12.5%|Raiwaqa Health Center suspends services|
Full Coverage

Court

Hospital Executive Director acquitted

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 9, 2021 5:57 am

Executive Director of Oceania Hospital Pte Limited Parmesh Sharma has been acquitted by the Suva Magistrates court.

Sharma appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court in the last hour.

He was charged with 13 counts of indecently annoying a person under Section 213 of the Crimes Act.

Article continues after advertisement

The defence today made an application for the charges to be dismissed as they were in contravention of Section 187(2) of the Crimes Act, which requires a complaint relating to a summary offence, which has a penalty of maximum 12 months or less, to be complained of, or a Police report lodged within 12 months from the date of the alleged offence.

The offences complained of in this case dated back to 2018 and 2019.

The Magistrate agreed with the application made by the defence and upheld the legal submissions

The State lawyer then advised they were withdrawing the charges and agreed with the submissions by the defence.

An oral application was made by the State and Sharma was acquitted of all charges.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.