Hospital Executive Director acquitted

Executive Director of Oceania Hospital Pte Limited Parmesh Sharma has been acquitted by the Suva Magistrates court.

Sharma appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court in the last hour.

He was charged with 13 counts of indecently annoying a person under Section 213 of the Crimes Act.

The defence today made an application for the charges to be dismissed as they were in contravention of Section 187(2) of the Crimes Act, which requires a complaint relating to a summary offence, which has a penalty of maximum 12 months or less, to be complained of, or a Police report lodged within 12 months from the date of the alleged offence.

The offences complained of in this case dated back to 2018 and 2019.

The Magistrate agreed with the application made by the defence and upheld the legal submissions

The State lawyer then advised they were withdrawing the charges and agreed with the submissions by the defence.

An oral application was made by the State and Sharma was acquitted of all charges.