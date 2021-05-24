Hiramatsu fronts court along with three FNPF members

Former Fiji National Provident Fund Employee Jack Edward Hiramatsu appeared in court again today for the second time this week on new charges.

Hiramatsu has several pending cases in court.

The former FNPF worker and three members of the FNPF are charged under the False Information Act.

It’s alleged that Hiramatsu made up false information for the purpose of obtaining $11,850 by withdrawing from FNPF under the urban housing withdrawal assistance.

The three members, namely Seruveveli Aisake, Serupepeli Aisake, and Taina Aisake, are charged for the same to obtain gain under the urban housing withdrawal assistance.

They allegedly obtained $16,800, $3,850, and $1,000, respectively.

The allegations took place around November 2019.

Hiramatsu and the three FNPF members were released on a $1,000 bail bond each.

Their case will be called again on April 8th.