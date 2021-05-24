Home

Court

Hiramatsu fronts court along with three FNPF members

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 11, 2022 12:32 pm
Jack Edward Hiramatsu.

Former Fiji National Provident Fund Employee Jack Edward Hiramatsu appeared in court again today for the second time this week on new charges.

Hiramatsu has several pending cases in court.

The former FNPF worker and three members of the FNPF are charged under the False Information Act.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s alleged that Hiramatsu made up false information for the purpose of obtaining $11,850 by withdrawing from FNPF under the urban housing withdrawal assistance.

The three members, namely Seruveveli Aisake, Serupepeli Aisake, and Taina Aisake, are charged for the same to obtain gain under the urban housing withdrawal assistance.

They allegedly obtained $16,800, $3,850, and $1,000, respectively.

The allegations took place around November 2019.

Hiramatsu and the three FNPF members were released on a $1,000 bail bond each.

Their case will be called again on April 8th.

