High Court welcomes new Judge

A new High Court Judge has been sworn in by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House.

Justice Kulatunga Mudiyanselage Gihan Himanshu Kulatunga hails from Sri Lanka and holds a Bachelor of Law from the University of Colombo, Sri Lanka.

He joined the legal profession in Sri Lanka in 1993 and commenced with a civil practice for one year before joining the Attorney General’s Department of Sri Lanka in September of 1994.

Justice Kulatunga specializes in Criminal law and practices commercial crimes, bribery and corruption prosecutions during his stint until July 2012.

Justice Kulatunga has a wealth of experience spanning 19 years as a legal practitioner and as a Judge of the High Court.