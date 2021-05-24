High Court to rule on transfer order jurisdiction

The Suva High Court will make a ruling this Friday on an application filed by the defense counsel representing five SODELPA MP’s.

Salote Radrodro, Simione Rasova, Niko Nawaikula, Peceli Vosanibola, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, and Adi Litia Qionibaravi are each charged with giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

The charges were laid against them by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption in 2020.

Their lawyer says the High Court does not have any jurisdiction to hear the appeal on the order of transfer.

He says transfer orders are made before a plea is taken or a trial commences.

However, the FICAC counsel says the defense has interpreted the law incorrectly.

The defense has also made an application to stay the proceeding and the High Court Judge will rule deal with this application following the jurisdiction matter.

The matter has been adjourned to Friday.