High Court to make ruling for Prime Fiji case

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 1, 2020 4:40 pm
The Suva High Court has decided it will make a ruling for the case against Prime Fiji on the 4th of this month. [File Photo]

The Suva High Court has decided it will make a ruling for the case against Prime Fiji on the 4th of this month.

Prime Fiji is charged by FICAC with a count of forgery and using forged documents.

The Suva Magistrates Court had initially acquitted Prime Fiji of both charges however, FICAC had filed for an appeal in the High Court.

It is alleged that Prime Fiji submitted falsified security bonds of Westpac Bank with the amount of $351,861 to Fiji Roads Authority at the time they were negotiating a street light renewal agreement with FRA.

The matter has been adjourned for later this week.

