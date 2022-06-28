High Court to hear fresh bail application for murder accused

The High Court in Labasa will be hearing a fresh application for bail for murder accused Amrit Sen on Thursday.

The case was called today following a bail application filed last Thursday by Sen’s lawyer Abhay Singh based on medical grounds.

However, High Court Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge questioned the application as the Magistrate Court has ordered that the case be transferred to the High Court on 30th June for bail application.

Justice Aluthge stated that unless they were filing a review or an appeal against the bail ruling by the Magistrate, he cannot hear the case today.

The bail application was then withdrawn and Singh has indicated they intend to file a fresh motion for bail before the case is heard on Thursday.

Singh also sought the High Court’s direction to issue an order that would allow him to visit his client at the remand facility in Vaturekuka tomorrow.

Justuce Aluthge stated this was beyond his jurisdiction and there are processes to follow in this regard.

He also highlighted the need to address the issue of witness interference by the accused.

Sen is alleged to have been involved in the death of 49 year-old John Rusiate at Nasikasika in Korotari earlier this month.

He is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy, seven counts of act intended to cause grievous harm, two counts of criminal intimidation, one count of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of damaging property.

Three others alleged to have been involved in the same incident – Shumedha Chand, Mustaqir Saif Khaiyum and Joji Bale — appeared as well.

They will also await bail ruling tomorrow.

Chand is charged with act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm while Khaiyum and Bale are charged with conspiracy.