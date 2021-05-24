High Court to deliver sentence for Freesoul

Suva High Court Judge, Justice Daniel Goundar has made a ruling that the High Court will deliver the sentencing in the case of Freesoul Real Estate.

Justice Goundar reviewed an application by the defense after the Magistrates Court transferred the case to the High Court for sentencing.

The State had made an application last year to transfer the matter to the High Court as the maximum fine for the offense is $750,000, and the State submitted that the quantum range for the fine that it seeks is from $450,001 to $750,000 given the level of harm caused by the unauthorized development.

Freesoul was convicted last year of carrying out unauthorized development on Malolo Island.

They had carried out work on the dry land at Wacia and Qelelawa on Malolo Island without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report in 2017.

Today, Justice Goundar says in the case of Freesoul, the potential fine is beyond the jurisdiction of the Magistrates’ Court.

He says, therefore, he will not remit the case to the Magistrates Court and quash the application for review.

Justice Goundar also cancelled an application by a third party seeking more than $1.2 million in compensation, claiming the unauthorized development carried out by Freesoul affected their access to the land.

The application was made by a Woody Jack and Ratu Jovesa, who owns a property on Malolo Island.

Justice Goundar says the applicants have no legal right over the property on which they have based their claim for compensation.

He says the foreshore belongs to the state and was never leased to the applicant, and any damage done to the foreshore is the state’s and not the applicants.

The applications were dismissed and the parties were to bear their own costs.

The High Court will deliver the sentencing in the case against Freesoul on the 1st of next month.