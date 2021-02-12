High Court strikes out Keresi Maya’s case

The Suva High Court has struck out the matter brought forward by former Naitasiri Under-19 lock Keresi Maya against the Fiji Rugby Union.

Maya has taken the matter to court claiming that proper processes were not followed when he was handed a six-year ban from all levels of rugby.

He allegedly punched referee Peni Talemaivavalagi during the Under-19 match between Naitasiri and Tailevu on August 29th.

A disciplinary hearing was conducted by an independent Judicial Officer appointed under the Terms of Participation of the 2020 Fiji Rugby Skipper Cup Competition.

He was also charged by police with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Maya’s lawyer had argued that his client cannot be penalized twice for the same case.

Maya claims that the judicial proceedings on the 3rd of September last year and the sanction delivered a day later had breached the various sections of the FRU Skipper Cup and Fare brother Challenge terms of participation.

He had claimed that there was no properly accredited or qualified cite commissioner for the match.

The High Court struck out the matter stating that it was an abuse of the process.