High Court Reduces Rape Charge to Indecent Assault

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 10, 2020 1:03 pm
The Suva High Court has agreed that it will no longer prosecute the case of a 55-year-old Nausori man who was initially charged with rape.

The prosecution asked to nullify the charge and amend it to two counts of indecent assault.

It is alleged the man while massaging his 16-year-old niece last year indecently fondled her.

With the charges amended the case has been called for mention at the Nausori High Court on the 24th of this month.

