High Court grants forfeiture application

The Civil High Court today granted a conviction-based forfeiture order for the sum of $203,011 to the State.

The Director of Public Prosecutions filed a convicted-based forfeiture application on 11 November last year following the conviction of the two Cyprus nationals, Liozos Petridis and Cleanthis Petridis for the offence of being in possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

The court in convicting the respondents found that the money in possession was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of some illegal activity or activities and therefore were proceeds of crime.

The two brothers had appealed their conviction which was dismissed on Friday.

The Suva High Court has ordered that sum of $203,011 which is currently being held with the Bank of South Pacific be forfeited to the State.