High Court further remands Vakarisi

Nabua resident Jone Vakarisi who is accused of assaulting his wife has been further remanded by the High Court in Suva.

Vakarisi is charged with three counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and a count each of act with the intent to cause grievous harm, breach of bail conditions and breach of a suspended sentence.

The complainant in the matter is his 28-year-old wife.

The Prosecution lawyer informed the Court that the state would be seeking time to go through proposed agreed facts of the case.

Vakarisi’s lawyer Nemani Tuifagalele was not present in court but Vakarisi made it clear in court that he would not be agreeing to any of the proposed facts.

The matter has been adjourned to the 20th of this month.