Hefty sentence for raping adopted daughter

A 44-year-old man who raped and sexually assaulted his ten-year-old adopted daughter has been sentenced to 17-years imprisonment by the Labasa High Court.

The court heard that the accused and his wife adopted the victim when she was seven- years- old.

The attacks have been described as an appalling case of sexual abuse of a child by her own family member over a period of three months.

The abuse occurred in the victim’s home between March and May this year in a settlement in the Northern division.

The matter came to light when the victim’s aunt saw the accused indecently touching the victim.

Upon enquiry and the child spoke up about the abuse and added that it was not the first time the accused had preyed on her.

He pleaded guilty to the four counts of rape and sexual abuse.

The accused has to serve 16 years and seven months with a non-parole period of 14 years.

A permanent domestic violence restraining order has also been issued.