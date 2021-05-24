Court
Heated argument ends in stabbing
October 11, 2021 10:08 am
A 68-year-old man will be produced in the Ba Magistrates Court charged with attempted murder.
The accused allegedly stabbed his 53-year old wife with a knife during a heated argument causing her serious injuries on the 8th of October.
The incident occurred at their home in Naruku, Ba and the victim remains admitted at the Ba Mission Hospital.
The accused has been charged with one count of attempted murder.
