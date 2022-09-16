Hearing on Radrodro’s post trial motion on Monday

The hearing of former SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro’s motion in arrest of judgement will be held on Monday.

Radrodro has been convicted of one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

The case was called today where Defense lawyer Simione Valentibau requested for the hearing to be held on Monday to give him time for his final submissions.

Motion in arrest of judgement is a post-trial motion to quash the defendant’s indictment or information.

In his motion, Valenitabua sought that Radrodro as convicted be discharged from the information upon which the court passed judgment against her on September 6 on the ground that the information as amended did not, state any offence which the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court, had power to try for the following reasons:

Radrodro as an MP is immune from legal proceedings pursuant to Section 3 of the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act 1965 and both offences in the information are summary offences triable in the Magistrates Court Anti-Corruption Division pursuant to Section 2 headed Interpretation and Section 4(1) (c) of the Criminal Procedure Act 2009.

And for any other order the court deemed just and expedient.

Radrodro has been found guilty of breaching the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014 whereby she falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and stole $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The hearing will be called on Monday September 19th at 12pm.

The court will sentence Radrodro next Wednesday.