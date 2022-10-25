Hearing for former MP continues

[File Photo]

Former MP Vijendra Prakash informed the court that he has never received any complaints from Parliament regarding his conduct.

Yesterday, he said the phone reception at Waidracia in Naiatsiri was unfavorable but he always made sure that he attends to whatever responsibilities he has been entrusted with by Parliament.

The former FijiFirst MP said he was entitled to receive the parliamentary allowances because he resides 30 kilometers away from Parliament.

He also said that the parliamentary allowance forms he filled were checked and approved by the then Secretary-General of Parliament.

After he was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption in 2019, Prakash said he noted Omkar and Waidracia as his permanent residence.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The hearing on this case will resume tomorrow morning before High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage at the Anti-Corruption Court in Suva.