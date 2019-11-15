Hearing for Chaudhry’s appeal case to begin in March

An appeal filed by New Zealand based Lawyer Rajendra Chaudhry will be heard in March.

Chaudhry has appealed against his 15-month imprisonment handed by the Civil High Court in Suva for making comments against the judiciary on social media.

Chaudhry was found guilty of contempt of court in April last year and was sentenced in May.

The Attorney-General’s office has made an application for the order to stay pending appeal in the High Court.

The matter has been adjourned to March 23rd for hearing.