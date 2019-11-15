Home

Health Inspector charged for unlawful possession of drugs

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 11, 2020 7:11 am

The 34-year-old Health Inspector who was arrested following a drug raid at his home and quarters last week has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs after the substances analyzed returned positive for marijuana.

He will be produced at the Savusavu Court this morning.

Also appearing in court today are two men who were arrested following a drug raid in Naikabula, Lautoka last week.

The two have both been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs each after the substances analyzed returned positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

The two will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

