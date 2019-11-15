Home

Health Inspector appeared in court for possession of illicit drugs

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
May 12, 2020 7:31 am

A health inspector appeared at the Savusavu Magristrate Court yesterday for being in possession of marijuana.

34-year-old Jona Rabenaivalu is charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Police received a tip off last Thursday afternoon that Rabenaivalu was in possession of illicit drugs and a raid was conducted at his home in Nabauto, Savusavu.

During the search, police found one white clear plastic containing dried leaves inside the bedroom.

The leaves were taken for analysis and results show the leaves weighing 0.1 grams were Indian hemp or Cannabis Sativa.

He was arrested and charged over the weekend.

In court yesterday, Rabenaivalu was released on a $200 bail and has been ordered not to reoffend.

He has also been ordered to report to the Savusavu Police Station once a month on Fridays.

The case has been adjourned to the 27th of July.

