Head Boy warned, assault offence reconciled

A Suva Magistrate has warned the Head Boy of a Suva based school to not take the law into his own hands.

The 18-year-old was one of the three senior prefects who were charged with allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old student from the same school.

The Magistrate warned the teenager after the matter was reconciled outside of Court.

The Magistrate labelled the offence a case of bullying and said in court it is a reconcilable offence.

She then gave time to the accused and the victim to reconcile.

Police Prosecution also revealed in court that the two other accused both 17-years-old, reconciled with the victim earlier in the day at the Juvenile Court.

The three accused are alleged to have assaulted the victim after receiving information that he was seen smoking outside the school.

The Magistrate reminded the 18-year-old student that he was in school to attain education and not to bully others.