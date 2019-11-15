Government to clarify Magistrate ruling

A clarification on the rulings made by a Nadi Magistrate on three individuals charged with breaching the COVID-19 restrictions is expected soon.

Two individuals were charged and pleaded guilty to one count each of failure to comply with lawful orders contrary to Section 69 (1) (c) of the Public Health Act (Infectious Diseases) Regulation 2020.

The allegation was that the two accused persons, Ravin Rohit Lal and Shalvin Parveen Chand, without lawful excuse failed to comply with the orders of the Prime Minister by breaching curfews.

Article continues after advertisement

In the second case, Taito Naiulukuna was charged with one count of disobedience of lawful orders contrary to Section 202 of the Crimes Act 2009.

Naiulukuna pleaded guilty to the charge.

The allegation was that he disobeyed a lawful order by a Police Constable and out of the Lautoka prohibited area as directed by the Prime Minister under the Public Health Act.

In the Lal and Chand cases, the Magistrate stated that the prosecution is relying on a declaration by the Prime Minister but not the Minister of Health pursuant to his powers set out in section (69) of the Principal Act nor made pursuant to the Public Health Act (Infectious Diseases) Regulation 2020.

The Magistrate in his ruling stated that prosecution is prosecuting the two accused in a non-existent law.

The Magistrate stated that in his view the charge in this case is defective and goes to the root of the charge.

In the Naiulukuna matter, the Magistrate had stated that the Act and its Amendments only gives powers to the Minister for Health.

The Magistrate stated that if the Public Health Act vests no such power to the Prime Minister in the administration of the Act, it follows that any decision that emanates from his any directive is unlawful and void ab initio.

The Magistrate declared the charged defective and acquitted the accused persons.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is expected to address the issue soon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19