Government agrees to withdraw acquisition notice

January 28, 2022
The Government has agreed to withdraw its March 2021 compulsory acquisition notice to nearly 2000 minority shareholders of the Fiji Sugar Corporation Limited.

This follows a High Court challenge to the notice by minority shareholder Seravina Lutu in November last year.

Lutu had sued the Permanent Secretary for Economy, the Attorney General and FSC over the Government’s compulsory acquisition notices.

Her lawyer and Munro Leys partner, Richard Naidu says in her court action, Lutu claimed that the notices had breached the takeover provisions in the Companies Act.

The parties agreed to orders before the High Court Judge that the government’s compulsory acquisition notice be withdrawn.

With government consent, the court ordered that the government should tell minority shareholders about the withdrawal of its notice within two weeks of being served with formal orders of the court.

