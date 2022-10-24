FTUC trial vacated

FTUC GS Felix Anthony outside court this morning.

The trial against Fiji Trades Union Congress General Secretary Felix Anthony has been vacated.

This case is in relation to the termination of the Water Authority of Fiji workers in April 2019.

This matter was called before Magistrate Indula Ratnayake this morning in the Suva Magistrates Court.

Article continues after advertisement

The prosecutor made an application to vacate the hearing on the grounds that the key witnesses are not present.

Defence counsel Filimoni Vosarogo did not object to this application but has asked the prosecution to confirm the available dates.

He said his client has a busy schedule and will travel abroad next month.

The counsel also asked if Anthony’s presence could be excused if the hearing is set on a date when his client is overseas.

The case has been adjourned to December 5th.