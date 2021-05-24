Freesoul sentencing in April

Freesoul Real Estate Development (Fiji) Pte Ltd must comply with all court orders before applying for any development approval.

Director for Environment Sandeep Kaur Singh stated this in court during the sentence hearing submissions this morning.

Freesoul has been convicted for undertaking development activity for a resort on Malolo without an approved environmental impact assessment report, and failure to comply with a prohibition notice issued by the Department of Environment.

Singh says the company responded to the prohibition notice but did not comply.

The Director says the prohibition was issued to protect the environment and to ensure further damage is not caused at the site.

She adds that the company continued to develop the foreshore area even though no authorization was given by the Department because they had only given permission for land-based work.

The company had paid more than $402,000 as a bond for the land-based development.

The court was also informed that Freesoul had paid $57,000 as compensation for the foreshore lease to the Lands Department.

Singh says she is not aware of this exchange because the department only authorized land based development.

In response, Freesoul says the company will await the court orders before applying for environmental impact assessments and development in the area.

The Suva High Court will deliver a sentence on April 26th.