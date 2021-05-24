Freesoul sentencing deferred

Freesoul Real Estate Development convicted of carrying out unauthorized development on Malolo Island will be sentenced next Tuesday.

The matter was called for sentencing in the High Court this morning however the defense lawyer was not present as they were not informed of beforehand.

Freesoul Real Estate Development is charged with three counts of undertaking unauthorized development and failure to comply with a prohibition notice.

Article continues after advertisement

They had carried out work on the dry land at Wacia and Qelelawa on Malolo Island without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report in 2017.

The Magistrates court had found the company guilty of two counts of undertaking the unauthorized development, however, they were found not guilty of the third count of failure to comply with a prohibition notice.

The matter was transferred to the High Court for sentencing today.

The case will now be called on the 14th of December.