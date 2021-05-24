Freesoul may abandon work on Malolo Island

The financial status of Freesoul Real Estate Development Fiji Limited was questioned in the Suva High Court today by the presiding Judge.

Justice Daniel Goundar will deliver the sentencing against Freesoul next month for carrying out unauthorized development on Malolo Island.

Freesoul’s Counsel was asked about the company’s future plans once the sentencing is given.

Article continues after advertisement

The counsel says he was informed that Freesoul is beginning to lose interest in the major development they were carrying out on Malolo Island.

He says the company still has machinery on the island and a decision will be made later regarding future plans.

When asked about how they will pay fines and restoration work, the counsel says they had paid a $500,000 bond to the Ministry of Environment.

However, the counsel from the Ministry of Environment told the court the bond was paid as a contingency for land base development and not for damage.

He says it is mandatory for any business doing such development to pay the bond.

The High Court will deliver the sentencing in the case against Freesoul on the 1st of next month.

The maximum fine for the offense is $750,000, and the State submitted that the quantum range for the fine that it seeks is from $450,001 to $750,000, given the level of harm caused by the unauthorized development.