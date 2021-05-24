Home

Court

Freesoul Developers seeking relief to quash conviction

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 14, 2021 12:43 pm
[File Photo]

Freesoul Real Estate Development has filed a motion to have its conviction quashed by the Suva High Court.

Developers were to be sentenced today however their lawyer David Toganivalu filed the motion, seeking relief.

The company was charged with three counts of undertaking unauthorized development and failure to comply with a prohibition notice.

Article continues after advertisement

They had carried out work on the dry land at Wacia and Qelelawa on Malolo Island without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report in 2017.

The Magistrates court had found the company guilty of two counts of undertaking the unauthorized development, however, they were found not guilty of the third count of failure to comply with a prohibition notice.

Their sentencing was transferred to the High Court however Toganivalu today said that the transfer was an error.

Judge Justice Daniel Goundar asked the defense lawyer whether there is a procedure to review the conviction before the sentence and grant the relief.

Justice Goundar also asked whether Toganivalu has used the right channel to submit his motion.

State lawyer, Meli Vosawale informed the court that he needs to go through the motion and affidavit.

Defense has been given 14 days to file written submissions and for the State to reply thereafter.

The matter has been adjourned to 27th January.

 

