Freesoul case judgment deferred to next Friday

The judgment in the case involving Freesoul Real Estate Development has been deferred to April 9th, 2021.

The matter was called in the Suva Magistrates Court for judgment today, however, the Magistrate told the State and the Defense that she wasn’t able to prepare the judgment for the case due to other work commitments.

Freesoul is facing two counts of undertaking unauthorized developments and one count of failure to comply with a prohibition notice in relation to works on Malolo Island in Nadi.

It is alleged that Freesoul Real Estate Development carried out development activity on dry land at Wacia, the foreshore facing Wacia and on the dry land at Qalilawa at Malolo in Nadi between 8th June 2017 and December 6th, 2018.

This is subject to the Environment Impact Assessment process without an approved Environment Impact Assessment report.

Between June 1st, 2018 and December 6th, 2018, Freesoul is alleged to have failed to comply with a prohibition notice that was issued against the company on June 1st, 2018.

The matter will be called again next week Friday at 2.30pm.