Freesoul case adjourned to January

The case involving developer, Freesoul Real Estate Development has been adjourned to January 31 to fix a new hearing date.

The company is charged with one count of undertaking unauthorized developments and one count of failure to comply with a prohibition notice under the Environment Management Act 2005.

This is in relation to the unauthorized development works by the company on Malolo Island in the Mamanuca Group.

This matter was called today for hearing at the Nadi Magistrates’ Court.

The Court has given time to both the State and the Defence to file their submissions in regards to certain issues pertaining to witnesses.