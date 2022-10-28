Four women facing financial advantage charges to appear in court

Ba Magistrates Court

Four women have been jointly charged with 27 counts of allegedly obtaining financial advantage and will be produced at the Ba Magistrates Court today.

Three of the accused persons aged 37, 50, and 62 are from Tavualevu Village, Tavua and the fourth accused is a 50-year-old from Lewa Village, Nadarivatu.

It is alleged that between April 1st and April 31st this year, the women made verbal presentations to the residents of Navau and Field 40 in Ba, that they were representatives of the National De Jure Assembly of Fiji and Viti Kabani Movement.

The four claimed that billions of dollars belonging to indigenous Fijians were kept in a USA bank.

They allegedly stated that money was overdue for payment to the iTaukei people and will only be released upon registration for the Live-Life Claim Forms after payment fees of $10.00.

The villagers were also allegedly promised that each registered member will receive monies amounting to $20,000 and monthly installments of $5000 to $6000.

Some victims also stated that they also gave their bank account numbers, however, no receipts were issued to them.

According to police, payment has been received by registered members of the Viti Kabani Movement or the National De Jure Assembly of Fiji in relation to what was initially promised to them.